Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 481 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 94.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,956 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 263.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $89.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

