Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 882 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,459,000 after purchasing an additional 72,715 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $3,526,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 64,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. The trade was a 19.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $183.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

