Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,171 Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,121.12. This represents a 46.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTES opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.23. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $847.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.56 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

