Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after buying an additional 5,722,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SBA Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,049,000 after purchasing an additional 605,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,762,000 after purchasing an additional 432,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,861,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,290,000 after purchasing an additional 142,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $229.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.03. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.44 and a 12-month high of $252.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp upgraded SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

