Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,158,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,136,938,000 after acquiring an additional 60,497 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,508,000 after acquiring an additional 335,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,067,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,029,000 after acquiring an additional 169,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $138.67 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $254.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 924.47, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,040 shares of company stock valued at $807,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

