Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 195,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 111,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NWL stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

