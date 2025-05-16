Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $92.23 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.27%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.