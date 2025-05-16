Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,088 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,956,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,947,000 after acquiring an additional 173,817 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,992,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 179,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 210,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 930,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.92.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 0.9%

FCF opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.77. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In other news, Director Todd D. Brice acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $112,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,945. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.