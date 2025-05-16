Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 639.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.88. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

