Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $2,388,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,913,000 after purchasing an additional 108,321 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $183,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.60.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR opened at $125.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.33. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.65 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.21 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

