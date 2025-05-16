Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,226 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.5%

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

