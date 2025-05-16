Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,814 Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,061,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.26. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.30.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.