Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $21,571,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,435,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 326,494 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 512,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 173,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 118,814 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ opened at $6.88 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.0862 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

