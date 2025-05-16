Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,388 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3,267.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. The trade was a 9.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

