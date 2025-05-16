Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $429,000 Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,254,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after buying an additional 1,378,854 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 945,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 679.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 88,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.13. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

