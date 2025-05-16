Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 228,132.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,566,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,590,000 after buying an additional 5,564,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,042,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $358.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.34. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

