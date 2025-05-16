Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 13,866 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director James G. Morris purchased 15,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,631.70. This trade represents a 17.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,596.64. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,550 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

CFFN opened at $5.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $760.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

