Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 563 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HUBB opened at $386.64 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.43 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Barclays cut their price objective on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

