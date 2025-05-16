Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 57,355 Shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) by 215.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.31% of Proficient Auto Logistics worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Proficient Auto Logistics

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,596.80. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ PAL opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $95.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Proficient Auto Logistics Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

