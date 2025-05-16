Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 62,601 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 377.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,601 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 67,943 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,519,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 324,018 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,216 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 809,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 789,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 8,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,243.13. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair acquired 22,779 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,894.39. The trade was a 1.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.55). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

