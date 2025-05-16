Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 91,127 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 240.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,127 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.00. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 575,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,295.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

