Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 139.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 205,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,177 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 131,653 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 822,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $476.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $71,164.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,262.20. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,544,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,636,574.17. This represents a 2.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,475 shares of company stock valued at $128,065. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

