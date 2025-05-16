Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys 7,520 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -44.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,024.21. This trade represents a 4.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

