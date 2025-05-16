Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in National Bank by 503.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 815.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in National Bank by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

National Bank Price Performance

National Bank stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $51.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.77.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

National Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.