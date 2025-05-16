Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 26,313 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 59.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim purchased 100,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,580.72. This trade represents a 40.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

