Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 48,138 Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 249.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 205,705 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 114,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6,544.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $14.90 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The firm had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 55,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $860,408.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 673,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,458,197.07. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $446,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,102,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,270,108.13. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,196,977 shares of company stock valued at $35,453,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.