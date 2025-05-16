Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 5,842 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 342.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 33,386 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Price Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ArcBest from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ArcBest from $97.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

