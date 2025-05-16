Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 8,544 Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Destiny Tech100 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,960,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of DXYZ opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

