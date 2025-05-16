Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 8,544 Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Destiny Tech100 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,960,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000.
Destiny Tech100 Stock Down 4.6%
Shares of DXYZ opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $77.35.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Destiny Tech100
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Tech100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Tech100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.