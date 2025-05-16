Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,904 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,502,441 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $13,597,091.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,834,957 shares in the company, valued at $233,806,360.85. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 520,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $4,893,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,795,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,177,386.44. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,264,853 shares of company stock worth $30,663,903 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:GTX opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of -0.05.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

