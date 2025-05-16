Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,618,009 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Sunnova Energy International worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,082,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,379 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,385,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 441,232 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,447,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $8,565,000.

NOVA opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.01. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.17). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $224.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $5.00 to $0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

