Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 62,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 262,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 331,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

