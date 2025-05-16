Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HY opened at $42.99 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $760.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $910.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.80 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

