Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $478,000 Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.22. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $25,504.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,765.22. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $158,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,738 shares of company stock valued at $20,484,994. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

