Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $559,000 Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Ichor worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Ichor by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ichor by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ichor by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,114.84. This trade represents a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $647.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

