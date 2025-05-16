Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $573,000 Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,844 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Repay were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPAY. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Repay by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.61. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. Repay’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

