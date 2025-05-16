Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $577,000 Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,012,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after buying an additional 810,104 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 733,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 2.0%

MUR opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.10. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MUR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

