Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $635,000 Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363,917 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,344,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 51,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,937,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after buying an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 255,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 589,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 49,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Uniti Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $4.85 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $293.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.