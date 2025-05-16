Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $639,000 Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,434 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 550,427 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after acquiring an additional 217,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 196,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186,630 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of AMN opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.16. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $70.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

