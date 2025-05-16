Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $700,000 Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,942 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $1,641,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 122,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Gold Fields Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE GFI opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3752 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

