Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,815 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 2,432,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,515,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

