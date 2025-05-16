Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $474,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $190,391,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Trimble by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,937 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $50,041,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after acquiring an additional 520,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1,064.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,257,000 after acquiring an additional 417,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $71.24 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.26.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

