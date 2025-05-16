Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $597,000 in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Seabridge Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

