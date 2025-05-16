Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $680,000 in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,983,000 after buying an additional 58,926 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,167,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,796,000 after buying an additional 108,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,437,000 after buying an additional 294,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,858,000 after buying an additional 585,886 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

