Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,003 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in XPEL by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in XPEL by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in XPEL by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in XPEL by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.83.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

