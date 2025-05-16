Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,319,035 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $92,962.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 394,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,592,697.62. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOCN opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.88.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

