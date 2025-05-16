Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New $527,000 Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Prothena as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,130,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 952,088 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $9,556,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 341,274 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 657,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 223,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 187,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $361.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.20). Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5500.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Prothena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

