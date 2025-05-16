Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $41,421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 1,048,605 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,170,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,264,000 after buying an additional 38,379 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

