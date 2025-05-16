Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,149,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE WTM opened at $1,796.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,803.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,868.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,666.22 and a 52 week high of $2,023.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.34.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.00) by ($6.50). The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

