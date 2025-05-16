Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.81. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $4,973,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,826,041.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,590.64. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,635 shares of company stock worth $13,236,175. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.94.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

