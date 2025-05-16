Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases 25,017 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,017 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Enfusion by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 2,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Neal Pawar sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $31,788.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,231,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,139,077.96. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,385,072.52. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,223 shares of company stock valued at $754,778. 36.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enfusion Price Performance

NYSE:ENFN opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. Enfusion, Inc. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $11.80.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

